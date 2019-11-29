100 new buses to boost Delhi’s cluster fleet

The new buses were flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The new buses were flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The capital’s cluster bus fleet Thursday got a boost of 100 new buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic buttons.

Flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the 100 standard-floor buses — along with another 229 inducted earlier — form the first batch of buses to have been added to Delhi’s fleet in around 10 years.

“Several new buses have arrived in recent months and the rest of the buses are also coming soon. I believe that with the induction of new buses, irregularity in public transportation in Delhi will be resolved. Just like transformations that have happened in the health and education sectors in Delhi, we want the public transport sector to become technologically advanced and be recognised internationally,” the CM said.

The cluster bus fleet now stands at 2,008.

The acquisition of standard-floor buses had been on hold for several months after disability rights activists had petitioned against their induction in the Delhi High Court. A standard floor bus does not align with the floor of bus stops and it is impossible for those on wheelchairs and those using crutches to get on them without help.

The proposal to equip these buses with hydraulic lifts was finally accepted, paving the way for new buses.

According to Delhi government officials, a little over 300 buses will also be added to the Delhi Transport Corporation fleet by May next year.

While the cluster buses are operated by private players, DTC buses are operated entirely by the Delhi government.

According to officials, the new buses will ply on seven routes: 10 from Mubarakpur Dabas to Old Delhi Railway Station, seven from Nilothi Village to Old Delhi Railway Station, 15 from Qutubgarh to Palika Kendra, seven from Bakoli Temple to Old Delhi Railway Station, 11 from Rohini Sector 23 to Old Delhi Railway Station.

The route between Uttam Nagar and the Delhi Airport will have 20 buses and that between Lumpur Border and Old Delhi Railway Station will have six.

