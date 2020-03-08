100 new AC buses join fleet in Delhi

The new 37-seater buses are equipped with features such as GPS, fire detection systems, panic buttons and CCTV cameras. The new 37-seater buses are equipped with features such as GPS, fire detection systems, panic buttons and CCTV cameras.

Flagging off 100 new air-conditioned buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the Delhi government is going to deploy 9,000 buses on the capital’s roads by next year.

Kejriwal introduced the new low-floor CNG buses from Rajghat Depot in the presence of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Delhi government officials.

“Hundreds of new buses have been flagged off in the last few months. I have been told that buses have been deployed on the roads after a span of 10 years,” he said. “We were hearing claims that the buses were only flagged off because of the elections, but I want to say that the buses are being deployed even after the elections. The Delhi government is going to deploy 9,000 buses on the roads within the next year.”

The new 37-seater buses are equipped with features such as fire detection systems, GPS trackers, 14 panic buttons, three CCTV cameras, and hydraulic lifts and wheelchair ramps to make them disabled-friendly.

Kejriwal said tenders for electronic buses have also been passed and they would be procured by the end of March.

“We will turn the transport sector of Delhi into a model and modern sector. Following the elections, I have held meetings with the transport department, and we are working in the direction of revolutionising the sector,” he said. The buses introduced Friday would ply on routes including Sarai Kale Khan ISBT to Shalimar Bagh, Nizamuddin railway station to Azadpur terminal, and Shivaji Stadium to Shahdara terminal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.