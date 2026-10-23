Over 100 detained in Delhi during protest against election panel chief

Delhi Police on Friday detained more than 100 protesters as a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls headed towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in central Delhi.

Flag march at Gol Dak khaana, New Delhi, demanding the resignation of CEC. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Flag march at Gol Dak khaana, New Delhi, demanding the resignation of CEC. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The march was called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a civil society collective. It began near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg, with participants carrying the national flag and banners demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise.

Around 100-150 people gathered at Gole Dak Khana before proceeding towards the Election Commission headquarters.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Express Investigation | 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

The protest is part of a nationwide mobilisation by groups including People Against SIR and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) over alleged electoral irregularities. In Delhi, organisations including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were scheduled to march from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Gole Dak Khana and Gol Market at 1 pm to the Election Commission office.