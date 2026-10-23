Over 100 detained in Delhi during protest against election panel chief

Delhi Police on Friday detained more than 100 protesters as a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls headed towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in central Delhi.
The march was called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a civil society collective. It began near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg, with participants carrying the national flag and banners demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise.
Around 100-150 people gathered at Gole Dak Khana before proceeding towards the Election Commission headquarters.
The protest is part of a nationwide mobilisation by groups including People Against SIR and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) over alleged electoral irregularities. In Delhi, organisations including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were scheduled to march from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Gole Dak Khana and Gol Market at 1 pm to the Election Commission office.
People Against SIR is a civil society group comprising students, farmers and civil rights activists. It claims that more than 300 organisations have joined its campaign.
Security was tightened across central Delhi, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in large numbers.