100 days on, Lok Nayak says docs have same enthusiasm

Anticipating a surge in admissions, Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital will add 500 ICU beds to its existing strength by July 10. The 2,000-bed hospital has 80 ICU beds at present, which will be expanded to 150 by June 30.

The central Delhi hospital completed 100 days as a Covid facility Wednesday. On March 17, when it saw its first suspected Covid case, only 20 beds were earmarked for patients. Since then, it has provided treatment to 5,777 patients, of which 2,700 have recovered.

“Our doctors are working with the same enthusiasm and are trying to provide the best treatment to all. I even tested positive for Covid myself but never felt demotivated,” said Lok Nayak medical director Dr Suresh Kumar.

Lok Nayak has also started procuring antiviral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir. “We have also administered tocilizumab to 20 patients and results have been successful,” said a senior doctor about the immunosuppressant, commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. He said approval for using the drug was received from DGCI.

It has also conducted plasma therapy on 20 patients.

Attached with Maulana Azad Medical College, the hospital had faced initial hiccups while converting into a Covid-only — from shortage of PPEs to accommodation for staff.

“The initial days were tough, but things improved. None of us had ever worn a PPE… Training was arranged to make healthcare workers understand its use,” Dr Parv Mittal, president of resident doctors’ association, said.

On the occasional videos of patients complaining about admission woes or improper care, Dr Ritu Saxena, head of the emergency ward, said: “I broke down in my office three times as the pressure was getting to me. But the next moment, I was guiding patients standing outside the emergency. My husband has been coming to the hospital with me for moral support.”

