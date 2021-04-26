100-bed hospital for Covid patients to come up in Faridabad

Faridabad currently has more than 9,000 active Covid cases, with over 1,000 new cases emerging daily. With the surge in cases, the district has been facing a problem of hospital beds.

As Covid cases continue to surge in Haryana, with Faridabad being among the districts most affected, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that the state government would be taking over the Gold Field Medical College in the district and converting it into a 100-bed hospital.

Faridabad currently has more than 9,000 active Covid cases, with over 1,000 new cases emerging daily. With the surge in cases, the district has been facing a problem of hospital beds. As per the web portal where data in this regard is being updated in real time, as of 7 pm on Monday, there were 52 ICU beds and only 11 ventilator beds vacant in the district.

Speaking after visiting the college on Monday, Khattar said, “The Haryana government is making every effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In this direction, Gold Field Medical College, which has been lying closed for several years, will now be taken over by the government. Within 24 hours, work will begin to set up a hospital there with 100 beds, each of which will have oxygen facility. Staff of doctors at the hospital will be Army staff from Palampur. The hospital will begin operations in the next two to three days.”

Asked about possibilities of a lockdown in the state, the Chief Minister said such a move would “not be a solution to any problem”.

“Lockdown is not the solution to any problem. Instead of a lockdown, if strictness is imposed and people’s understanding is increased, then the infection chain can be broken quickly. To prevent the spread of the infection, we have imposed a night curfew, closed schools, closed shops after 6 pm, and are taking all other necessary steps,” said Khattar.

During his visit to Faridabad, the Chief Minister also offered reassurance that there is no problem of medicine or oxygen in the state. “There is no lack of medicine. In government hospitals, there is no shortage of Remdesivir injection, although there have been some problems in private hospitals. To rectify this, the government has started supervising dealers for private hospitals as well,” said Khattar.

“With regard to oxygen, we were earlier getting 160 metric tons but now, based on our request, the central government has increased our quota to 200 metric tons. In addition, we have also requested for 40 metric tons separately which we will have to get from Jamshedpur. The state government will arrange to get this,” he said.

However, acknowledging that “there were some problems regarding oxygen”, Khattar insisted that these issues had been resolved. “Instead of liquid oxygen, we will get oxygen in gaseous form and, with this, we are going to prepare two 500-bed hospitals in Panipat and Hisar, with the help of the DRDO. These two sites have been inspected today as well,” he said.