100 apply for 20 seats in DU college: all have 100%, all but one from Kerala

The BA (Hons) programme in Political Science at Hindu College received more than 100 applications as of 5 pm on Monday with a 100% best-four subjects score as admissions opened at Delhi University on Monday — and all except one of these perfect scorers were from Kerala.

The college has 20 first-year seats in this course, and Delhi University cannot under the rules turn away any student who meets the cutoff criteria.

DU approved more than 2,200 applications on the first day of admissions, with top colleges reporting a large number of applicants with 100% marks from the Kerala State Board.

The BA (Hons) Political Science course at Hindu College is one of the 10 programmes at DU this year where the first list cutoff for unreserved seats is 100%.

“We have received 100% score applications from 33 unreserved candidates, 62 OBC candidates, 4 SC candidates, and 3 EWS candidates, which are either approved or in the process of being approved. Of these, all but one is from the Kerala State Board,” a member of the faculty at the political science department of the college said.

“Because all of these students meet the general cut-off, all of them will be taken as general admissions, and the number of reserved seats will have to be proportionally increased — which means that the problem of our institutions and classes being stretched beyond capacity, with skewed pupil-teacher ratios, will continue,” the teacher added.

This teacher also expressed concern over the extraordinary homogeneity that the first year political science class at the college would likely have due to the absence of suitable filters in the admissions process.

“The other issue is that the lack of any kind of scaling or filtering for a level-playing field means that the plural nature that a class should have, is getting disturbed,” the teacher said. “Even beyond an entrance exam and Class 12 exam score system that university administrators have been talking about, we need to take a closer look at the way the system is functioning.”

Miranda House had decided not to set the cutoff at 100% for any course — highest it did was 99.75% for Political Science. But the college has received a number of applications from students with perfect scores, again from the Kerala Board.

“We are processing applications and I have approved around 100 so far. It has been a good response on this first day. In the political science programme, I believe we have received around 20 applications with 100% from the Kerala Board,” Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said.

SGTB Khalsa College, which had set a surprisingly high first list cutoff of 100% for its B.Com programme, received no applications for this course on day 1.

“We have not received any applications for the programme so far. We have only 30 seats in the programme and it is a popular draw because there is no requirement for mathematics in the best of four subjects, so we wanted to be extremely cautious,” Principal Jaswinder Singh said.

“The cutoff will come down by a bit in the next list. In total, we received around 110 applications today, of which we have approved 60. We will have a clearer picture in the next two days,” Singh added.

The college has kept high cutoffs for several courses in the first list — 99% or higher in six arts, commerce, and science programmes.

The processing of applications at DU was put on hold for a couple of hours around noon because of concerns regarding some state Boards that include both Class 11 and Class 12 marks in marksheets. Some colleges wanted to know whether to consider only the Class 12 marks or both sets of marks. The central admission team decided that only the Class 12 marks should be considered.

By 7 pm, the university had received 30,554 applications across colleges. However, only 2,286 had been approved, and 795 candidates had paid their fees.

“The process is a little slow at the beginning… We also need to get back to candidates with clarifications and discuss those with them. We have approved around 50 admissions so far, of which 90% are in the reserved categories,” Principal Manoj Khanna of Ramjas College said. Ramjas has a 100% general cutoff for the first list in the BA (Hons) Political Science and B.Sc. (Hons) Physics courses.