100–125 domestic helps verified every day in Delhi: Why it is important, how to do it

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The rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly by their domestic help in Southeast Delhi has once again brought to the fore the importance of background checks and obtaining a police clearance certificate (PCC) for the domestic staff.
Verification of domestic workers and tenants is mandatory in Delhi. The official website of the Delhi Police has a section titled “Domestic Help/Tenant Verification”. Approximately 100–125 domestic helps — working in shops and homes — are verified every day, according to Delhi Police data, The Indian Express has learnt.
In the recent case, the domestic help — who also worked as a cook at the officer’s residence — had not been allegedly verified by the police. Hired on the recommendation of another officer, he was sacked about a month back.
Delhi has previously witnessed several cases in which domestic workers have been accused of attacking or killing employers. The incidents have been often linked to robbery or personal grievances.
“After the verification process was made mandatory around a decade ago, the number of such cases declined… but are still reported,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express, adding, “The verification of tenants and domestic workers, along with obtaining clearance certificates, acts as a deterrent to such crimes”.
According to another officer, there are mainly two ways for employers to apply for police verification of domestic help — online or through the local police station. In both cases, documents must ultimately be submitted through the Delhi Police portal.
To apply, employers must download the verification form from the Delhi Police website. The form requires detailed information, including residential details, personal profile, and work specialisation.
After filling out the form, the employer must upload it along with a photograph and a copy of the Aadhaar card of the domestic worker.
The application is then forwarded to the police station concerned, where verification is conducted using local records and checks in the worker’s native place. If any past criminal involvement is found, the employer is informed.
Maintaining these records also assists police investigations in case a domestic worker commits a crime and absconds, the officer said.
Nowadays, many people also hire domestic workers through agencies, which conduct background checks and maintain records before placing workers in homes, the officer added.
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