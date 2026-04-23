100–125 domestic helps verified every day in Delhi: Why it is important, how to do it

Nowadays, many people also hire domestic workers through agencies, which conduct background checks and maintain records before placing workers in homes, the officer added.

The rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly by their domestic help in Southeast Delhi has once again brought to the fore the importance of background checks and obtaining a police clearance certificate (PCC) for the domestic staff.

Verification of domestic workers and tenants is mandatory in Delhi. The official website of the Delhi Police has a section titled “Domestic Help/Tenant Verification”. Approximately 100–125 domestic helps — working in shops and homes — are verified every day, according to Delhi Police data, The Indian Express has learnt.

In the recent case, the domestic help — who also worked as a cook at the officer’s residence — had not been allegedly verified by the police. Hired on the recommendation of another officer, he was sacked about a month back.