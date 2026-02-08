10-year-old girl on her way to school hit by speeding SUV in Gurgaon, driver held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after a 10-year-old girl on her way to school was seriously injured in Gurgaon’s Adarsh Nagar after a Scorpio allegedly hit her and fled, the driver of the SUV was apprehended on Saturday, said police. Police’s action comes after the video of the incident was widely shared online.
According to police, the victim’s sister filed a written complaint at the Sector-14 police station on Friday, stating that a speeding Scorpio car struck her sister from behind, causing her to fall to the side and sustain injuries. The same vehicle then hit a scooter parked nearby and sped away. The girl was standing in a lane at the Adarsh Nagar bus stand in Sector-14 area on Friday morning when she was hit by the vehicle, police said.
Speaking with The Indian Express on Saturday evening, the girl’s father said that her health has deteriorated. “She is unable to see. Yesterday night, we brought her home from the hospital, and her health seems to be deteriorating now, so we are considering shifting her to a private hospital for further treatment.”
Following the complaint, police registered a case against the 19-year-old errant driver and launched an investigation. The accused had allegedly borrowed the car from a friend. He was identified and traced within 24 hours of the police visiting the spot through the licence plate number seen in the CCTV footage, said officers.
On Saturday, a team from Sector 14 police station apprehended the accused. “During questioning, the accused said that he works as a driver in Gurgaon and said that he was driving recklessly when the accident took place”, a police spokesperson said.
Police have recovered the vehicle used in the offence from his possession.
