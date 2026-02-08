10-year-old girl on her way to school hit by speeding SUV in Gurgaon, driver held

A day after a 10-year-old girl on her way to school was seriously injured in Gurgaon’s Adarsh Nagar after a Scorpio allegedly hit her and fled, the driver of the SUV was apprehended on Saturday, said police. Police’s action comes after the video of the incident was widely shared online.

According to police, the victim’s sister filed a written complaint at the Sector-14 police station on Friday, stating that a speeding Scorpio car struck her sister from behind, causing her to fall to the side and sustain injuries. The same vehicle then hit a scooter parked nearby and sped away. The girl was standing in a lane at the Adarsh Nagar bus stand in Sector-14 area on Friday morning when she was hit by the vehicle, police said.