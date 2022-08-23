Gurgaon: 10-year-old student dies after falling unconscious in school

A 10-year-old girl died after allegedly falling unconscious at the private school where she studied Monday morning, said police, adding that inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 have been initiated.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.20 am when the girl was walking to her classroom. Police said she felt dizzy and collapsed near the stairs. A police officer said, “She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. We handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. The cause of death will be known after report is out. The family has not filed any complaint or alleged foul play.”

The girl’s grandfather said, “She did not suffer from any health ailment… It is for police to probe if there was a delay in administering first-aid.”

In a condolence message, the school said, “The child was dropped at school in the morning… but suddenly collapsed on her way to the classroom. She was immediately given necessary medical support and first aid by the school and rushed to hospital immediately, where unfortunately she could not be revived…”

The doctor, who conducted the post-mortem, said, “The body did not have any external injuries. We have sent samples to the FSL for examination. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes.”