scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Gurgaon: 10-year-old student dies after falling unconscious in school

Police said the incident took place at 8.20 am when the girl was walking to class. Police said she felt dizzy and collapsed near the stairs.

Police said the incident took place at 8.20 am when the girl was walking to to class. (Representational/File)

A 10-year-old girl died after allegedly falling unconscious at the private school where she studied Monday morning, said police, adding that inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 have been initiated.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.20 am when the girl was walking to her classroom. Police said she felt dizzy and collapsed near the stairs. A police officer said, “She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. We handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. The cause of death will be known after report is out. The family has not filed any complaint or alleged foul play.”

The girl’s grandfather said, “She did not suffer from any health ailment… It is for police to probe if there was a delay in administering first-aid.”

In a condolence message, the school said, “The child was dropped at school in the morning… but suddenly collapsed on her way to the classroom. She was immediately given necessary medical support and first aid by the school and rushed to hospital immediately, where unfortunately she could not be revived…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
More from Delhi

The doctor, who conducted the post-mortem, said, “The body did not have any external injuries. We have sent samples to the FSL for examination. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:05:00 am
Next Story

Must look at outsourcing cyber crime investigation: Fadnavis

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement