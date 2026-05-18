10-year-old boy drowns in pool; police say no guards or safety measures in place

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said a legal action has been initiated against the owner of the pool.

Out for a swim with a group of children, a 10-year-old boy drowned in a pool owned by a resident in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Sunday morning, police said. The pool was allegedly unguarded and running without the mandatory safety arrangements, officers said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said a legal action has been initiated against the owner of the pool.

Police said the victim was identified as Sanskar Verma. “Sanskar accidentally entered the deep end of the pool and drowned. The incident went unnoticed for some time until older boys entered the pool and spotted him lying unconscious at the bottom. He was immediately pulled out. He was later declared dead at a hospital,” an officer said.