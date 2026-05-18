10-year-old boy drowns in pool; police say no guards or safety measures in place

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Out for a swim with a group of children, a 10-year-old boy drowned in a pool owned by a resident in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Sunday morning, police said. The pool was allegedly unguarded and running without the mandatory safety arrangements, officers said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said a legal action has been initiated against the owner of the pool.
Police said the victim was identified as Sanskar Verma. “Sanskar accidentally entered the deep end of the pool and drowned. The incident went unnoticed for some time until older boys entered the pool and spotted him lying unconscious at the bottom. He was immediately pulled out. He was later declared dead at a hospital,” an officer said.
A team of officers from Wazirabad police station reached the spot after being informed about the incident, police said. During the probe, it was found that the pool was operating illegally without lifeguards or mandatory safety arrangements, they said.
A case of death due to negligence has been registered against the pool owner and further action is being taken, officers said.
Sanskar lived with his family in Sushant Vihar in north Delhi’s Burari. He was a Class 6 student at a public school.
Sanskar’s father Neeraj said that he had learnt from his friend Mahendra on Saturday night that a group of around 18 children would be visiting the swimming pool on Sunday morning. Mahendra’s children were also part of the group, prompting Neeraj to allow his sons to join, police said.
Neeraj paid Rs 250 each for his sons Sanskar and Garvit to use the pool and dropped the boys on Sunday morning.
Soon after reaching home, Neeraj allegedly received a call and was informed that Sanskar had fallen unconscious. He rushed to the hospital, only to later learn that his son had died.
The father alleged that several illegal swimming pools are operating in the area without proper safety measures or trained guards. He questioned how his son could enter the deep section of the pool unnoticed and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
Police are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby areas as part of the ongoing investigation.
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