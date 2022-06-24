10-year-old boy dies trying to recreate stunt he saw online

A 10-year-old boy died while he was allegedly trying to perform a stunt with a skipping rope at his home in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. Police said the boy had watched a video of the act, and was trying to copy it when the skipping rope accidentally got tangled around his neck and he died of suffocation.

The incident took place in the Kartar Nagar area around 7 pm. Police believe the stunt involved tying the rope around the neck.

A senior police officer said, “The boy’s family told us he would watch a lot of stunt videos and he liked to play around. He was trying to enact one of the stunts with the rope. It got wrapped around his neck and it suffocated him. He couldn’t remove it and collapsed.”

The boy’s mother alerted neighbours and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The hospital informed police. Police said the boy and the mother were in different rooms at the time of the incident. The mother told police her son had watched a video on her phone and wanted to try it. She found him lying on the ground later, they added.

“We conducted an enquiry and found it to be a case of accidental death. There’s no foul play. No case has been registered and inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death) have been initiated,” added the officer.

The boy is survived by his parents and a five-year-old brother. His father works at an electronics firm in Delhi while the mother is a homemaker.