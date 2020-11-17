Delhi: 10 teams to visit private hospitals to check if affairs are in order

The order comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting Sunday on the capital’s Covid situation.

In the wake of rising Covid cases in Delhi, the Centre has created 10 multi-disciplinary teams to check if private hospitals are following all guidelines issued by the state government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for treatment.

In an order issued Monday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government said the teams will visit all private hospitals in “National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to check the status of compliance of various directions” issued by MoHFW and state government for testing and treating of Covid patients and to contain the spread of the virus.

The order comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting Sunday on the capital’s Covid situation. The order said the state government will provide necessary logistic support, including transportation, to the teams which are headed by deputy secretary to director-level officials from MoHFW and MHA. Senior doctors from AIIMS are members of the team. “Health Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, will nominate a focal point to ensure smooth conduct of visit and issue necessary directions to private hospitals to facilitate visit of teams and completion of all tasks as per ToR assigned to them,” the order said.

The Terms of Reference for the team includes:

* Whether, in the visited private hospitals, availability of wards and ICU beds are as per the GNCTD orders.

* Whether such availability is being displayed on real-time basis by the hospital through LED and corona dashboard of Delhi government.

* Whether private hospitals are thoroughly observing Covid discharge policy as mandated by the Government of India.

* RT-PCR testing capacity, if available; capacity utilised and turnaround time of test report.

*Are critical patients being referred to other government/private hospitals without ascertaining availability in those hospitals.

* If there is any other violation in treatment protocol.

MHA has said the teams will start their visit immediately, and within two days, submit their reports along with specific details as per ToR to MoHFW and MHA.

