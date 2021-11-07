10 teams, Rs 30 lakh prize money: East Delhi Premiere League to kick off on November 30

The East Delhi Premiere League is set to start from November 30 with 10 teams named after the 10 constituencies – Gandhi Nagar Gladiators, Krishna Nagar Royals, Patparganj Panthers, Okhla Tigers, Shahdara Avengers, Vishwas Nagar Devils, Kondli Kings, Jangpura Lions, Laxmi Nagar Warriors, and Trilokpuri Stars.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, who is conducting the tournament, said people living in East Delhi in the age group of 17 to 36 years can appear for trials. He said the idea is to give a good cricketing experience to the people of East Delhi and if good talents are identified in the process, they would be further nurtured.

Trial being conducted for the cricket league at Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi. (Express Photo) Trial being conducted for the cricket league at Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi. (Express Photo)

The 20-day trial, which started on November 7 and will continue till November 26, is being conducted at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Chilla and Jasola Bank Enclave. Cricket enthusiasts and professionals living in East Delhi can participate in the trials.

The matches would be held at the Yamuna Sports Complex which was recently upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards with two international-level dressing rooms, four pitches, practice pitches, flood lights, an electronic scoreboard, canopies, dressing room, sponsors box, and a side screen. Former Ranji trophy players who have played matches for India as well have been chosen as selectors.

The organisers plan to show the matches through YouTube and an app that is being prepared for the tournament.

The winner will get Rs 30 lakh and the runner up Rs 20 lakh. There is prize money for other categories as well, said Gambhir.

“Every team would be auctioned with a fixed base price. Money received from sponsors will be used to provide facilities to players,” said an aide of Gambhir.