10 surgeons, eight-hour surgery: How Delhi doctors restored accident victim’s face

Doctors at Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital recently conducted a complicated eight-hour surgery on a man who had a crushed face, dislocated jaws, facial fractures, an open skull, a tongue cut into two pieces, and torn lips.

Sameer, 20, a resident of Delhi, came to the hospital’s Department of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery after he met with a road accident while driving a motorcycle, according to officials.

Dr Bheem Singh Nanda, Senior Consultant, Department of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, said Sameer had suffered severe head and maxi-facial injuries. “There were around 16 major facial bones and skull fractures with dislocation of temporomandibular joint of the jaw,” Dr Nanda said.

“It was a very challenging and complicated case. It required a lot of pre-operative planning to give good functional and aesthetic results.” Dr Nanda added.

A team of 10 doctors consisting of plastic and cosmetic surgery and neurosurgeons was formed along with the paramedical staff. The patient was immediately resuscitated and his airway was rescued as a life-saving measure, said the doctors.

Dr Shrey Jain, Consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, a part of the team, said after the patient’s stabilisation, urgent multiple scans were done to diagnose the extent of his injuries. “Our team accessed the head and skull injuries and medicines were started accordingly. The patient had severe soft tissue injuries on the face and multiple fractures to the extent that the facial bones were crushed and converted to small pieces,” Dr Jain said.

Doctors said Sameer was taken in for the surgery and most of the fractures were exposed through an internal approach without giving any extra cut on the facial skin to decrease scarring. Then, all the fractures and joints were reduced to the anatomical positions, they added.

Advertisement

“After this systematically one by one all fractures were fixed using pure titanium mini plates and screws. Almost six plates and two dozen screws were used in the process. Then his tongue and all the other soft tissue injuries including lower and upper lip, nose and eyelids were repaired,” said Dr Jain.

According to doctors, Sameer is set to be discharged soon. “The patient is stable now with a good functional and aesthetic outcome. The patient smiled and talked for the first time after the surgery and is able to take a liquid diet orally. He will be discharged soon,” said a hospital official.