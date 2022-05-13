scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
10 students injured after truck rams into school bus in Sonipat

Police said at least 25 school children were in the bus at the time of the collision. The accused truck driver was arrested and released on bail.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
May 13, 2022 7:35:05 pm
In the complaint, bus driver Vikas claimed that the vehicle was about to enter the school’s main gate when a truck coming at high speed hit the bus from the conductor’s side. (Representational)

At least 10 students and a bus conductor sustained injuries after a truck allegedly hit a private school bus in Sonipat on Friday morning, said police. Police said they were rushed to a hospital for treatment and their condition is stable. The accused truck driver was arrested and released on bail.

According to police, the incident took place around 8 am. In the complaint, bus driver Vikas claimed that the vehicle was about to enter the school’s main gate when a truck coming at high speed hit the bus from the conductor’s side. “The conductor, Kuldeep, and some school children were injured and were rushed to a hospital,” said Vikas.

Police said at least 25 school children were in the bus at the time of the collision. “Preliminary probe has found that the truck driver was speeding and rammed into the bus from the side. The windowpanes of the bus shattered upon impact… One student suffered a fracture in the leg, while other students suffered bruises and minor injuries. They were taken to a private hospital and later discharged,” said a police officer.

On the complaint of bus driver, police have registered an FIR against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC at Bahalgarh police station.

