10 shanties gutted in fire in Gurgaon

At least 10 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum cluster in sector 74 on the southern peripheral road (SPR) on Friday evening. Fire department officials said eight fire tenders were pressed into service. No casualties were reported, officials said.

Officials said the exact cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, adding that the fire had spread across an area of over 1.5 acres due to plastic and polythene material, which had been collected at the cluster. As the fire spread, some gas cylinders also exploded.

Rajesh, fire safety officer, said a fire call was received at 4.56 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“No loss of life was reported. 10-15 shanties were completely gutted along with the material assets. In three hours, a majority of the fire has been controlled, but since it is an open area, it had spread very fast. It will take an hour more to completely douse the fire,” he said.