10-second encounter, big discovery: Rusty-spotted cat, its kitten found in Delhi-NCR

It was a fleeting 10-second glimpse. But it was enough to get a Rusty-spotted cat with her kitten on camera, leading to the first confirmed photographic evidence of the species breeding in Delhi-NCR.

The finding, published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Zoo’s Print, is based on field surveys conducted across the Aravalli landscape in Faridabad and Gurgaon by a team of independent researchers, including Amit Kumar, Tejveer Mavi, Yatin Verma, Ram Kumar Rawat and Sohail Madan. The researchers are affiliated with the Department of Zoology at Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur, Haryana.

Researchers recorded an adult cat with a dependent kitten in Kot village in July 2025, establishing for the first time that the elusive species is reproducing in the region. The observation is also significant, as it is an indicator of the resident population in the region.

Classified as ‘Near Threatened’ on the IUCN Red List and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the Rusty-spotted cat (Prionailurus rubiginosus) is the world’s smallest wild cat and is rarely documented due to its secretive nature and low density. Nearly 75% of its habitat is believed to be under threat from land-use change, including agriculture and urban expansion.

“Rusty-spotted cat is one of the world’s smallest cat species. It is found in virgin forest, where there is no disturbance. But here we have recorded it very close to the city in Aravallis. This is the first time anybody has recorded the breeding. It is proof that Aravallis is still home to very sensitive wildlife,” said Yatin Verma, one of the researchers.

Until now, the species had only been recorded sporadically in Delhi-NCR. “In September 2023, from Manger Bani… before that from Haryana, only three-four instances were recorded in the past few years. It was all through a camera trap and there was no live sighting. But we were able to recently get live sightings as well,” Verma said, adding that he has recorded three live sightings so far, including one as recent as this week.

The first live sighting was reported in Bansi in 2023, followed by the mother-and-kitten sighting in Kot village in 2025, and a third in Tikri just days ago, said Verma.

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Photograph of Rusty Spotted cat with kitten, in Kot village in 2025 (Photographs by Yatin Verma, researcher) Photograph of Rusty Spotted cat with kitten, in Kot village in 2025 (Photographs by Yatin Verma, researcher)

What the study shows

Researchers said the presence of the species across around 20-30 locations in the Aravallis suggests a potentially stable population, although no systematic population studies have been conducted so far. The team, comprising four independent researchers, is now undertaking a larger study to assess feeding behaviour, population estimates, and interaction with humans.

The study area, located within the northern Aravalli range, is a scrub-agriculture-settlement mosaic that continues to support biodiversity despite pressures such as quarrying, grazing, and urbanisation, the paper noted. Vegetation in the region includes dry deciduous and thorn scrub species such as Vachellia, Prosopis, and Ziziphus, which provide both cover and prey base for small carnivores.

Interestingly, the observations also challenge the long-held belief that the species avoids human presence.

“The cat is not shy. Generally, it is believed to be but here clearly we found it aware of human presence. Two times in live sighting, it stayed for three to four hours with us since it was hunting… when it was with the kitten, the sighting was only for 10 to 15 seconds,” Verma said.

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On the movement of the feline, it was found to be most active during dusk and dawn — after around 7.30 pm in summer evenings and around 4 am in the mornings — consistent with the behaviour of many small wild cats.

Among one of the earlier documented instances, September 16, 2023, showed the animal using a False Ashoka tree, an ornamental species commonly planted near human settlements, suggesting a degree of adaptation to modified urban habitats.

According to the researchers, the findings add to growing evidence that fragmented green spaces within highly urbanised landscapes can support rare and threatened species. This also underlines the ecological importance of the Aravallis, often described as the last remaining natural barrier against desertification in the region.

“Previously, none of the sightings established breeding,” the paper noted, adding, “This record, therefore, marks a significant extension of the species’ documented breeding range and highlights the conservation importance of fragmented green spaces within the highly urbanised NCR landscape.”

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“There is a need to formulate management plans that encompass both protected and non-protected landscapes, as viable populations of Rusty-spotted cats may be persisting beyond reserve boundaries,” it said.