10% of vehicles registered in Delhi in 2021-22 are electric: Outcome Budget

Delhi registered 21,554 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2021-22, which is ten per cent of the total number of vehicles, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday while presenting the Outcome Budget 2021-2022.

The Delhi government is the first to introduce the Outcome Budget in which it announces details of various projects and schemes, Sisodia said, adding that the report aims to make the government “more accountable”.

The EV policy was notified last year with a target to increase sales of EVs to 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024. “Our target was to achieve 25 per cent; but within a year, 10 per cent of total registered vehicles are electric vehicles,” the deputy chief minister said.

According to the Outcome Budget, a total of 6,670 electric two-wheelers and 12,136 e-rickshaw/e-carts have been registered under Delhi’s EV policy till December 2021. A total of 21,554 EVs have been registered till date.

The government added that about 3 crore people availed free bus services in 2021. Further, from August to September last year, five lakh people benefitted from the government’s faceless services introduced last year after closing physical services.

Delhi’s annual Budget will be presented on Saturday.