10 new cases raise swine flu count in capital to 108

Ten new cases of swine flu were reported in the city on Saturday, taking the total figure to 108 since the New Year.

“There are 10 positive cases out of 108 tests conducted on Saturday, which is 50 per cent less as compared to Friday when 20 cases had tested positive out of the 163 tests conducted. No swine-flu related deaths have been reported on Saturday,” N Das, member of the committee constituted by Health department to review swine flu cases, said.

Three persons have so far died due to the H1N1 virus in the city. Health Ministry officials said there was no cause for panic and the infection would diminish once mercury levels rise.

Union Health Ministry officials said the government has placed an order for 30,000 doses of the antiviral drug oseltamivir to treat a potential outbreak. Health department officials said they have enough stock of the medicine.

The Health department has also nominated 11 district surveillance officers (DSOs) who have taken stock of medicines and are also checking if the standard operating procedures for treatment of HINI cases are being followed by hospitals.

The government is also in the process of adding four more laboratories, two each in private and government sectors, to the existing eight where one can get themselves tested for the virus.

