Monday, August 08, 2022

10 named in FIR for entering Noida society without nod, assaulting cops and residents; 6 detained

The men are allegedly supporters of Shrikant Tyagi who had abused and pushed a woman at the Grand Omaxe housing society last week following which he was booked for assault, officials said.

Written by Jignasa Sinha , Malavika Prasad | Noida |
Updated: August 8, 2022 1:19:28 pm
Police at the society after the men barged in. (Express Photo)

An FIR has been registered against 10 persons, who allegedly support Shrikant Tyagi, for breaking into Grand Omaxe residential society in Noida and rioting, the police said, adding that six of the accused were caught and detained on Sunday night, while the others managed to escape.

Tyagi had last week abused and pushed a woman inside the housing society, a video of which went viral later, following which an FIR was registered against him for assault. He has not been arrested yet. On Sunday night, a group of 10 men arrived in the society and fought with police personnel, guards and residents, officers said.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the security supervisor of Grand Omaxe, they added. The police identified the men Nitin Tyagi, Lokendra Tyagi, Rahul Tyagi, Charchil Rana, Prince Tyagi and Ravi.

According to the FIR, around 7.50 pm, two cars – a Scorpio and a Fortuner – stopped at the society’s gates. “At least 10 men stepped out of the cars and tried entering the society in a wrongful manner. They gave someone’s name and entered the society without permission from the said landlord… When the security guards tried to stop these people, they found these men had come with planning. They had come to spoil the atmosphere of the society… with wrong intention. They started abusing and beating us all. They threatened to kill the guards,” reads the FIR.

The complainant said he then called the police. “When the police tried to catch them, the people also clashed with the police. During this time, the residents came out. The accused started beating and abusing the residents of the society,” the FIR says. It also mentions that the incident led to chaos as residents were trying to escape even as the police tried to catch the accused. After some time, six of the accused were caught, while four managed to escape, the complainant added.

