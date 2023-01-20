10 months after she went missing, woman’s body found in UP

Nearly 10 months after a woman went missing from her home in Dayalpur, her body was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Two men have been arrested in Delhi. Though the body was buried at a farm and UP police recovered it in March last year, it was unidentified. She was shot dead allegedly by the accused who wanted to get hold of her house in DLF Ghaziabad and other properties in NCR.

The two accused, Mohd Shakir Ali (50) and Mohd Faiz (22), allegedly shot the woman after spiking her drink, and took the body to Bulandshahr’s Chola and buried it. Police said Shakir was allegedly inspired by serial killer Charles Sobhraj and posed as an ‘influential’ person to lure women and use them for financial gains. He met the woman last year and introduced himself as ‘Sameer’.

The woman, Susheelavati (40), was working in Delhi when she met Shakir. She wanted to sell her flat, which Shakir decided to buy. They came to an agreement but he only paid Rs 1.5 lakh for the flat and illegally took possession of it, said police. When she started pushing him into paying her Rs 25 lakh for the flat, police said, he allegedly planned to kill her.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “He called Susheelavati on the pretext of making the payment but spiked her drink. He and his friend Faiz then shot her. They took her to Bulandshahr where they dumped the body on a farm. They came back to Delhi and moved her belongings from the Ghaziabad flat. When a missing person complaint was lodged by her brother, the accused thought he was safe as the family only identified the suspect as Sameer.”

For the next 10 months, the accused started living at the DLF apartment and found 2-3 property papers which belonged to the victim. Police said the accused were trying to sell the properties illegally. On January 16, police said, they received input about the two men carrying illegal firearms in a stolen car. They were stopped near Nehru Park by a team. “We recovered a pistol and cartridges from their possession. Shakir was questioned and he revealed the car belonged to him but he failed to pay loan instalments. To evade recovery agents, he filed a fake theft case and was using fake number plates. They were arrested and interrogated,” added the DCP.

Police said Shakir revealed he works as a broker. “He was in contact with 3-4 women and was using a fake identity… We found he has been using a forged voter ID for years. He used these to buy a car and take flats for rent,” said an officer.