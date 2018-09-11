10-feet-long python rescued from a flat’s kitchen in Gurugram

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Anil Gandass, a wildlife activist who rescued the Python said, "the python might have used the stairs or a tree near the balcony of the flat."  

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 8:29:50 pm
The python might have used the stairs or a tree near the balcony of the flat to get into the house. (screen grab/ANI)

A 10-feet-long rock python was rescued from the third floor of a flat in Gurugram’s DLF 5 on Monday. The Python, weighing over 10 kg was spotted in the kitchen of the flat. Anil Gandass, a wildlife activist, who rescued the Python was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “the python might have used the stairs or a tree near the balcony of the flat.”

The activist also informed that there has been an increase in snake rescues recently. More than 250 snakes of different species were rescued in the last month from different parts of Gurgaon, he added.

