10-feet-long python rescued from a flat’s kitchen in Gurugram

The python might have used the stairs or a tree near the balcony of the flat to get into the house. (screen grab/ANI) The python might have used the stairs or a tree near the balcony of the flat to get into the house. (screen grab/ANI)

A 10-feet-long rock python was rescued from the third floor of a flat in Gurugram’s DLF 5 on Monday. The Python, weighing over 10 kg was spotted in the kitchen of the flat. Anil Gandass, a wildlife activist, who rescued the Python was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “the python might have used the stairs or a tree near the balcony of the flat.”

#WATCH: A 10-feet-long rock python being rescued from a flat at Gurugram’s DLF 5. (10/9/2018) #Haryana pic.twitter.com/dr75D5hvsN — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

The activist also informed that there has been an increase in snake rescues recently. More than 250 snakes of different species were rescued in the last month from different parts of Gurgaon, he added.

