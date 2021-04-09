In 10 days, Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate jumps from 2.8% to 8.10%

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi over the last 10 days has gone up from 2.70 percent to 8.10 percent, indicating spread of the infection within the community. The data shared by the Delhi government shows the daily positivity rate on March 30 was recorded at 2.70 percent and as the cases increased, the rate jumped to 8.10 percent on April 8.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus of those overall, who have been tested. The rate is the parameter on which the severity of the disease can be calculated and can contribute towards taking the required containment measures for the prevention of the disease.

“Positivity rate is a cause of concern because it reflects that larger number of people are turning out to be positive, considering the number of tests we are doing. Therefore, we need to increase the testing so that we can pick more people who are already infected, and secondly, should bring back the focus on testing, tracking and treatment strategy. It will guide us to relook at our quarantine and isolation facilities, atleast for those who cannot isolate them at home so that we can develop facilities for them like we did in the past,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS.

Delhi recorded 7437 new cases of Covid-19 infection Thursday, the highest single-day spike since November 19 when the city saw 7546 cases of the disease. Twenty four fatalities were recorded during the day, taking the total death count in Delhi to 11157.

In the last 10 days, the city has added 38386 new infections to the total count while a total of 785348 people have been tested between March 30 and April 8. The average positivity rate in the last 10 days have been recorded at 4.88 percent.

On Thursday, in a meeting between the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the health department, it was decided that 115 private hospitals with a bed capacity of at least 50, will have to reserve either half of the ICU and ward beds or 1.25 times the number of beds occupied by Covid patients at present. It was also decided that government-run Lok Nayak Hospital and GTB Hospitals will increase their bed capacity by 500 each.

Meanwhile, observing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital has suspended all non-covid services at the hospital. The hospital has earmarked 500 beds for Covid-19 patients out of which 317 (63.4 percent) are vacant at the moment.