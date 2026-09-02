10-day questioning plan drawn as Delhi Police gets ‘drug kingpin’ Virender Baisoya’s custody

More than a week after the extradition of businessman Virender Baisoya from Dubai, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has secured his custody for questioning in the Rs 13,000-crore drug syndicate that he allegedly operated from outside the country, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to sources, the Special Cell on Monday brought Baisoya to Delhi from Maharashtra on transit remand. He was in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai unit in connection with the seizure of 1,800 kg of mephedrone from Pune and Delhi in a case dating back to 2024. The same year, during an operation against an alleged Rs 13,000 crore-drug syndicate running in Delhi and Gujarat, the Delhi Police found Baisoya’s involvement, according to officers.

What investigators want to question

On Tuesday, he was produced before a city court in Delhi, which sent him to 10 days of police custody. A team of the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence unit is probing the case.

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Sources said the Delhi Police has drawn up a detailed questionnaire for Baisoya. Investigators are expected to question him about the syndicate’s links in Pakistan, Dubai, the United Kingdom and Thailand. According to the police, Baisoya was a common link between the operators based in these countries.

He will also be questioned about Sandeep Dhunay, an Indian-origin UK national, who was a co-accused with Baisoya in the cases. Dhunay is believed to be hiding somewhere in Pakistan.

Back in 2024, a native of Pillanji village in South Delhi, Baisoya was already facing charges related to drug smuggling by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). According to the police, after the Pune case, Baisoya fled to Dubai, and then allegedly managed the operations of the Delhi-based drug syndicate.

Probe and the arrest

Baisoya was brought back to India as part of the NCB’s ‘Operation Global-Hunt’ after he was arrested in Dubai in June. He was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 14 by the anti-drug agency soon after he landed from Dubai. He was then taken to Pune for questioning, said sources.

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In its chargesheet in the Rs 13,000-crore drug cartel case, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell named 19 accused. Of them, 14 have been arrested, including Tushar Goyal, an heir to two publishing houses. The remaining five, including Baisoya, had been declared proclaimed offenders, as they were absconding.

“Baisoya allegedly funded the cartel’s operations; his younger son, Rishabh Baisoya, 25; and other associates identified as Ritik Bajaj, 36; Pramod, 50; and Vikas Rane, 49, were declared proclaimed offenders,” an officer said, citing the chargesheet.

The seizures in the case happened in three parts, according to the chargesheet. On October 1, 2024, 562 kg of cocaine was seized in Mahipalpur in South Delhi, and the police arrested Tushar Goyal, along with three others.

On October 10, another 208 kg of cocaine was seized from a shop in Ramesh Nagar of West Delhi.

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The third seizure took place on October 13 when officers of the Special Cell and the Gujarat Police recovered 518 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 5,000 crore in the international market during a raid at a firm called Aavkar Drugs in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

Police said the drugs were transported as consignments of pharmaceutical chemicals to the Aavkar factory in Gujarat from South India.

“The drugs came into India at multiple locations from South America via Dubai. They were to arrive at Aavkar in multiple consignments by road to be refined and processed,” the officer said.

The drugs were then moved out of Gujarat as medical consignments and, on paper, handed over to an alleged fake company, Pharma Solutions Services, police said. “They were then transported as medicine packages of Pharma Solutions Services, again by road, to Delhi-NCR,” the officer said.