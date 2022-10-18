One-year-old boy bitten by stray dog in Noida dies

A one-year-old boy bitten by a stray dog at a Noida high-rise society Monday afternoon succumbed to injuries at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, said the police.

The boy’s labourer parents were working on a road inside the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 when the dog attacked him around 4.30 pm, said the police. The child was rushed to Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Sector 110, where he was declared dead around 3.30 am.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-1, Noida) Rajneesh Verma, said, “The parents kept the child nearby while they were working. The society’s gate was open at the time. A stray dog then came in from outside and attacked the boy, causing severe injuries.”

The police said since no one owned the dog, there was no complaint registered in the matter. “If it was a pet dog, appropriate action could have been taken against the owner. But since it is a stray, the concerned departments will be alerted to take action in the area, such as pushing out the dogs or any other measures.”

Earlier, an 11-year-old boy in Ghaziabad’s Amrapali Village society was bitten by a stray dog. It led to residents calling for a meeting to discuss the stray dog menace in the society.