scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

One-year-old boy bitten by stray dog in Noida dies

The boy's labourer parents were working on a road inside the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 when the dog attacked him around 4.30 pm, said the police. The child was rushed to Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Sector 110, where he was declared dead around 3.30 am.

The police said since no one owned the dog, there was no complaint registered in the matter. (File/representational)

A one-year-old boy bitten by a stray dog at a Noida high-rise society Monday afternoon succumbed to injuries at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, said the police.

The boy’s labourer parents were working on a road inside the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 when the dog attacked him around 4.30 pm, said the police. The child was rushed to Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Sector 110, where he was declared dead around 3.30 am.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-1, Noida) Rajneesh Verma, said, “The parents kept the child nearby while they were working. The society’s gate was open at the time. A stray dog then came in from outside and attacked the boy, causing severe injuries.”

The police said since no one owned the dog, there was no complaint registered in the matter. “If it was a pet dog, appropriate action could have been taken against the owner. But since it is a stray, the concerned departments will be alerted to take action in the area, such as pushing out the dogs or any other measures.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response
More from Delhi

Earlier, an 11-year-old boy in Ghaziabad’s Amrapali Village society was bitten by a stray dog. It led to residents calling for a meeting to discuss the stray dog menace in the society.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 10:26:20 am
Next Story

Tied to two-wheeler, Odisha man forced to run 2 km for failing to repay Rs 1,500

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement