1 year into its third term, AAP govt says focus on cleaning the Yamuna within 3 yrs

On the first anniversary of its third stint in office, the AAP government on Tuesday said it is set for the uphill task of cleaning the Yamuna, which passes through Delhi, within the next three years.

In a video message, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will continue to serve the city round-the-clock. He also listed initiatives taken by the government to help people tide over the distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for voting the AAP to power with a stupendous majority in 2020. The AAP had bagged 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly.

“One year ago today you all gave your son another opportunity to serve everyone. It has been a very tough year but all the citizens of Delhi have worked together,” he said.

Referring to the initiatives taken after the outbreak of the pandemic, Kejriwal said the home isolation model, plasma bank and oximeter distribution have been widely praised. “The Delhi government ensured food for all during the Covid-19 pandemic and we also distributed free ration to all during the pandemic. The Delhi government also arranged free transport for the migrant labourers who were stuck in Delhi. Amid all these limitations the Aam Aadmi Party government maintained free electricity and water schemes,” he added.

In a separate statement, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said the government will set an “example to the world” by cleaning the Yamuna within three years. The AAP had in its poll manifesto promised to clean the river by 2025.

“CM Kejriwal has given clear instructions to complete the clean Yamuna project as soon as possible and we are working day and night for this. He had asked us to complete this clean Yamuna project within five years, out of which one year has already been exhausted. But we will clean it up within three years from now.

“Many people who have been attached with governance for a long time think it is impossible but we will make it happen. After a year we will show you the status of the clean Yamuna project. We will clean the Yamuna river and set an example to the world,” Jain said.

Last month, the proceedings of the two-member Yamuna monitoring committee set up by the National Green Tribunal in 2018 had concluded.

The committee stated that unless the flow of freshwater in the river is brought to the required amount, there is no chance of its revival.