1-month-old abducted from GTB Hospital in Delhi, case filed

A one-and-a-half-month-old infant was allegedly kidnapped near the pharmacy of Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Thursday afternoon minutes after his mother left him in the care of a woman she had just met to fetch water, police said.

An FIR has been registered at GTB Enclave police station against an unidentified person under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with kidnapping, officers said.

According to the FIR, the mother had brought her son to the hospital’s Maternity and Child Health building around 10:30 am on Thursday for a consultation. After seeing a doctor, she went to the pharmacy to collect medicines. As it was raining heavily, she stayed near the pharmacy, as per the complaint.