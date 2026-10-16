1-month-old abducted from GTB Hospital in Delhi, case filed

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The boy had been wrapped in a pink blanket with white edging, the police were told.

Written by: Tabshir Shams
2 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 09:39 PM IST
GTB Hospital infant kidnappingAccording to the FIR, the mother had brought her son to the hospital's Maternity and Child Health building around 10:30 am on Thursday for a consultation. (File photo)
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A one-and-a-half-month-old infant was allegedly kidnapped near the pharmacy of Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Thursday afternoon minutes after his mother left him in the care of a woman she had just met to fetch water, police said.

An FIR has been registered at GTB Enclave police station against an unidentified person under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with kidnapping, officers said.

According to the FIR, the mother had brought her son to the hospital’s Maternity and Child Health building around 10:30 am on Thursday for a consultation. After seeing a doctor, she went to the pharmacy to collect medicines. As it was raining heavily, she stayed near the pharmacy, as per the complaint.

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The complaint states that a woman in a black burqa came and sat beside her, and asked where she lived. The woman said she too lived in the same area as her. Soon after, the mother asked her to fetch some drinking water, but the woman allegedly declined. The mother then left the child with her and went to get water herself around 12.30 pm.

When she returned about five minutes later, both the woman and the infant were missing, the FIR states. The boy had been wrapped in a pink blanket with white edging, the police were told. The mother searched the area but could not find him, and subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said an investigation is underway.

The Indian Express reached out to the hospital administration on the matter but received no response.

This is not the first time an infant has gone missing from GTB Hospital. In May this year, a seven-month-old boy was allegedly abducted from the hospital by an unidentified woman. Police registered a case of kidnapping and initiated a probe at the time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tabshir Shams
Tabshir Shams

Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University. Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy. In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report. His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More

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