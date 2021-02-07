1 lakh people vaccinated in capital in phase one so far

With 9,510 beneficiaries vaccinated in the city Saturday, the total number of beneficiaries to get vaccinated in phase 1 stood at one lakh. This comes three days after the state began vaccinating frontline workers. Nine beneficiaries reported adverse effects Saturday, of which four were from the Central district. Preparations to vaccinate people over 50 and those with comorbidities has already begun.

Dr Suneela Garg, professor of excellence at Maulana Azad Medical College and member of Lancet Commission Covid India Task force, said the increase in numbers will be ‘consistent and steady’.

“By the middle of March, we will move on to the third level — individuals over 50 and people with comorbidities. Our own healthcare workers will be preparing the people. Doctors have to ensure the medication is safe for them. In addition to this, it is important that the beneficiaries consult doctors in case of any issues. As we move ahead, we will be more proactive in terms of real time calling and asking them if they are okay after the vaccination,” she said.

She said in the next phase, the approach will be more individualistic. “When vaccination for adults starts, we have to be passionate and informed in our approach. We will also be proactive but not overenthusiastic, since every person is different and all have different systems. So we have to understand each individual before the process begins.”

Regarding an increase in booth capacity, she said it will be increased to 200 per booth gradually. “We have to be vigilant about the fact that existing facilities do not suffer.”

In order to make the system more efficient, she said that verifying whether a beneficiary will turn up the night before is equally important.

Nearly six lakh frontline workers are expected to be administered the Covid-19 vaccine as per the list prepared by the state health department. The frontline workers will include Delhi government teachers, MCD employees, police personnel, Asha and ANM workers, etc, who have been posted on Covid duty since March.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday said that the third priority group of those who are 50 years and above — a group estimated to be more than 27 crore — will be vaccinated from March.

The vaccination programme across the country began on January 16.