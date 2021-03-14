1 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike at Gurgaon condo

Footage from a CCTV in the area shows the four men standing under a tree when a bolt of lightning strikes them.

A gardener at a gated condominium died and three people sustained injuries when a tree under which they were standing to take shelter from the rain was struck by lightning.

According to officials, the incident took place around 4.30 pm at Signature Villas in Sector 82 on Friday. Three of the men, Ramprasad, Shivdutt, and Lali from UP, were gardeners at the society, and the fourth, Anil Kumar, a resident of Sohna, is their supervisor. While Shivdutt, Lali, and Kumar are undergoing treatment at Manesar’s

Medeor Hospital, 38-year-old Ramprasad succumbed to his injuries late Friday night.

Footage from a CCTV camera in the area shows the four men standing under a tree when a bolt of lightning strikes it. Three of them collapse on the ground immediately, while the fourth falls a second later.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Krishan Kumar, in charge of the Vatika police post, said, “The men had sought shelter under a tree in the society when it began to rain heavily on Friday evening. A bolt of lightning struck the tree and all four of them were injured. They were rushed to Medeor Hospital, but Ramprasad passed away during treatment later that night. He was in the ICU. The other three men are stable.”

“The statements of the other men have been taken, and the body has been kept in the mortuary. Once his family arrives, we will do further investigations in the case. No complaint has been submitted or FIR lodged yet,” he said.