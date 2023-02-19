scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
1 injured as 35 vehicles pile up on Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to fog

According to the police, the incident happened around 8 am.

One person was injured in a traffic pileup of at least 35 vehicles amid foggy conditions on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad Sunday. According to the police, the incident happened around 8 am.

“There was heavy fog in the morning and due to this vehicles were moving slowly. In this situation, a car suddenly stopped on the highway due to the fog. A catcher vehicle was just behind the car and had to stop. At that moment, a trailer vehicle hit the catcher and passed through the left side. There was an oil tanker behind the trailer and it collided with the catcher and stopped there. After this, other vehicles collided with each other,” said Ghaziabad’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha.

Kushwaha said the driver of the catcher vehicle was injured and was sent to the hospital by the police for treatment.

“The traffic police immediately got the highway cleared. Some of the more damaged vehicles were picked up by cranes and others were driven by their drivers. Now, the traffic is normal,” said Kushwaha.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 12:46 IST
