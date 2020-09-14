Delhi socio-economic survey: 1 in 3 families living on rent, 1 in 2 don’t own a vehicle

According to the survey, 66.63% survey subjects own a house. The highest proportion of such households are in Shahdara district (76.37%), followed by 72.36% in Central district.

A Delhi government-commissioned study of various ownership patterns of 20.05 lakh households in the capital has found that 32.38% families live as tenants while 48.21% do not own vehicles for personal use.

The findings are part of the socio-economic survey report prepared by the Delhi Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES). The Indian Express had Sunday carried several findings of the survey, held between November 2018 and November 2019.

ALSO READ | Socio-economic survey paints picture of haves, have-nots in Delhi

Household ownership: According to the survey, 66.63% survey subjects own a house. The highest proportion of such households are in Shahdara district (76.37%), followed by 72.36% in Central district.

New Delhi district has the maximum number of households on rent, at 51.85%. However, since the district is home to a large number of Central government quarters for its staffers and also bungalows for ministers, judges and bureaucrats, a comparison with other districts sheds more light.

In that respect, Southeast district leads the chart with 41.91% rented households, followed by 39.90% in Southwest.

Vehicles: According to the survey, out of the 20.05 lakh households surveyed, 51.78% of the households declared to be owners of personal vehicles, out of which 40.35% possess only two-wheelers, 4.34% households only four-wheelers and 6.59% households possess both two- and four-wheelers, the report states.

Predictably, monthly expenditure strength of a household largely determines if a family can afford a personal vehicle or not.

While 48.21% households do not own vehicles, the share of those earning Rs 10,000 or less per month is 60.20% in this category.

Among households spending Rs 10,000-Rs 25,000 per month, 36.44% do not own vehicles.

The corresponding figures are 2.41% and 0.44% in case of households spending Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 and Rs 50,000 or more every month.

The same disparity is also reflected in the type of vehicles owned by households. Among those spending Rs 10,000 or less and owning a vehicle, only 1.19% own cars, 25.93% have bikes, and 1.24% own both bikes and cars.

Among owners of vehicles spending Rs 50,000 or more, 40.59% own both cars and bikes, 26.67% own just cars and 19.48% own bikes. To be sure, only 1.66% households in Delhi spend Rs 50,000 or more in a month while 42.5% incur a monthly expenditure of Rs 10,000 or below.

“The highest ratio (50.78%) of households possessing only two-wheelers in Delhi are reported in Northeast district followed by 48.89% households in Shahdara district, whereas the highest proportion of households possessing only four-wheelers is reported from New Delhi district at 9.17% followed by 6.77% households in Northwest district. However, the highest proportion of households possessing both four-wheelers and two-wheelers has been reported as 10.14% in Shahdara district followed by 9.65% households in New Delhi district. Out of households having no motorised vehicles in Delhi, the highest proportion has been reported as 58.47% in North District,” the report adds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.