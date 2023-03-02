1 held for stealing flower pots for G20 event in Gurgaon

A day after a video emerged of two men purportedly taking away flower pots, put up by the authorities for beautification ahead of G20 meeting in Gurgaon, by loading them into the boot of a car, police Wednesday said they have arrested a property dealer for the alleged theft.

Police said the man, Manmohan, a resident of Gurgaon, was arrested on Tuesday night and released after he joined the investigation. “The second accused is yet to be arrested. The stolen flower pots have been recovered and the car used has been seized,” said a police officer.

Officials said that the other accused worked with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on a contractual basis. A GMDA spokesperson said, “In view of the incident … the service of the concerned staff on duty has been terminated.”

Police said Manmohan claimed during questioning that he was acquainted with the other accused and the latter had allegedly called Manmohan there to pick up the plants.

After the video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, the urban environment division of the GMDA had filed a police complaint. The complaint said that the authority had put up flower pots on National Highway 48 near the Delhi-Gurgaon border as part of arrangements to welcome delegates for the G20 meeting.

“It has been observed that some passersby are stealing flower pots placed on the roadside. A video of theft is going viral on Twitter… It is requested that considering the importance of the event being organised on a national level, necessary action is taken against the accused and also that police personnel are deployed for protection of flower plots planted on both the sides of the road,” read the FIR.

Police had registered an FIR against the two men in the video under section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 3 police station.