‘1 held for killing wife of former Wing Commander, had lost cash on betting’

Delhi Police has arrested a 56-year-old man from Jaipur for allegedly robbing and killing the wife of a former IAF wing commander at her Dwarka home on Thursday night. Initial investigation has revealed that the accused came in contact with the woman through a mobile app a few months ago. Police added that the accused was in debt because he lost money by betting on IPL matches, and allegedly killed the woman with an intent to rob her.

Police said the woman, 52-year-old Meenu Jain, lived with her husband Vinod Jain, a retired Indian Air Force wing commander who currently works as a commercial pilot with a leading airline. The couple have a son and a daughter. While the former works in an MNC in Noida and visits his parents on weekends, the daughter is a doctor in Goa. The woman’s husband had left for work on April 24, police said.

According to police, the accused, Dinesh Dixit, has a real estate business. “He came in contact with the woman on an app a few months ago and they were in touch over the phone,” an officer said.

“During investigation, police found CCTV footage from the colony’s entrance which shows a vehicle with the accused entering the society around 2 pm Thursday,” DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. According to police, the security guard allowed him entry after taking permission from the woman through intercom. The guard’s statement helped the investigation officer identify the accused.

“The guard told police he left early Friday morning. The incident came to light Friday morning after the woman’s father contacted police. Around 9.45 pm Thursday, the woman’s father had called her and she told him she was not feeling well. He wanted to visit her but she refused. On Friday morning, he called again but she didn’t answer the phone. When her father and brother went to her place, they found the door locked from the outside,” a senior officer said.

Police said they entered the house from the neighbour’s balcony and found Jain lying on the floor inside her bedroom, with a pillow under her head. Two mobile phones, some cash and jewellery were found missing from the house.

“During investigation, police found that the number plate of his car was fake, and that he had visited her in the past too. He arrived on Thursday afternoon and left Friday morning,” Alphonse said. Police said they have recovered the robbed articles from his possession.