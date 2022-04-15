1 dead in fire at Jamia Nagar restaurant

A 24-year-old man died and five others sustained severe injuries after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Thursday afternoon. Police said it was caused by an AC compressor exploding, adding that they suspect the restaurant owner had called men to repair it when the incident took place.

Police said the victim has been identified as Nadeem, who was among two men called to repair the AC. He died during treatment.

Videos shot outside the restaurant purportedly showed the injured, some covered in blood, others unable to walk. A group of men were also seen pulling those injured out of the restaurant and sending them to the hospital in an e-rickshaw.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call from locals around 3.50 pm and a total of three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “We were told 13 people were injured… They were rescued and sent to a hospital,” said DFS chief Atul Garg. Officials also said the fire was controlled in an hour but the explosion was severe.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “We found that five men and a woman sustained multiple injuries and were admitted to Holy Family hospital. The woman, identified as Ikra was discharged after some time.”

Police said the others were identified as Danish, Ajju, Shaan Mohd and Bijay. While Danish works at the restaurant, Shaan, along with Nadeem, was called to repair the AC. Ajju works at a rice shop and Bijay is a mechanic.