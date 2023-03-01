scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
1 dead in e-rick explosion in Greater Noida

CCTV footage of the incident shows the firecrackers on an e-rickshaw catching fire. After the explosion, people can be seen running amok.

The victim, Salman, a Dadri resident, was carrying crackers in his e-rickshaw. Another person was injured and hospitalised. (Representational/File)

A day after an e-rickshaw, laden with firecrackers, exploded during Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Greater Noida’s Dadri, a man injured in the incident died on Tuesday.

The victim, Salman, a Dadri resident, was carrying crackers in his e-rickshaw. Another person was injured and hospitalised.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the firecrackers on an e-rickshaw catching fire. After the explosion, people can be seen running amok.

“On February 27, Jagannath Shobha Yatra was taking place in Dadri town. During this procession, a cracker fell on an e-rickshaw, which was laden with other crackers. The vehicle caught fire, causing a big explosion,” said the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 06:00 IST
