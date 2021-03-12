1 dead as scaffolding collapses during rly track repair work

The spot at Yamuna Khadar where the incident took place, Thursday. Eight labourers sustained injuries. (Express Photo)

A 20-year-old labourer died and eight others were injured after they fell from a height of 25-30 feet when the scaffolding they were standing on to repair part of a railway track collapsed. Police said the incident took place Thursday morning in East Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar.

The victim was identified as Shehzad from Rajasthan’s Alwar. A senior police officer said, “We received a call from a labourer about the incident. Over nine men were on the scaffolding when it collapsed; they were at a height of 25-30 feet. Our teams rushed them to Jag Pravesh Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in PCR vans.”

Shehzad, who sustained injuries to his head, was declared dead on arrival. The others – Sohib, Kalibhawan, Sudhir, Raghubir, Sonu, Golu, Anis Khan and Imran – all aged around 21, are undergoing treatment. Police said some of them fractured their limbs.

During enquiry, police found the men had been repairing a part of the railway track at Yamuna Khadar for the last two-three months. During this time, they were also told to repair a bridge. They were standing atop the scaffolding to carry out the work when the incident took place. Labourers alleged the contractor didn’t provide them with any safety equipment like ropes and jackets.

DCP (East) Deepak Yadav said the contractor has been booked for negligence and legal action will be taken. According to Railway authorities, the project was given to a private contractor who hired over 25-30 men on contract. Police said he has been called from Vadodara for questioning.

A case was registered on a complaint by the labourers at Shakarpur police station under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence).

Shehzad had been living alone in Delhi for the past two years. Police have informed his family of his death. A post-mortem examination will be conducted soon following which the body will be handed over to his family when they arrive from Rajasthan.