1 dead as Mercedes catches fire on hitting tree in Noida

A Delhi resident was killed after his Mercedes car rammed into a road divider, hit a tree, and caught fire in Noida’s Sector 93 early Wednesday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Anuj Sehrawat (40), a resident of Rohini Sector 9, and said that he died on the spot.

“In the early hours of Wednesday, his car rammed into the divider and collided with a tree, after which the vehicle caught fire,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vishal Pandey said.

Phase-2 SO Pramhansh Tiwari said Sehrawat was working as a manager in a construction equipment manufacturing company.

“He left his Faridabad office at 12 am and was heading out to his flat in sector 168 in Noida. He was driving at a very high speed and overtook some people at Mahamaya flyover. They said that he was driving at a speed of about 140-150 kmph. When they reached a roundabout in sector 93, they saw that the car rammed into a divider and collided with a tree and caught fire,” said Tiwari.

He added that the driver did not get a chance to come out of the car because the car was on fire within seconds. “Police somehow managed to recover the body from the car and sent it for postmortem,” said the officer.

Tiwari added that the deceased was married and the family has not filed any complaints, so no case has been registered yet.