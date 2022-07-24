1 dead, 6 injured after three-storey building collapses in Northeast Delhi

July 24, 2022 10:45:09 am
A 20-year-old man was killed and six from his family were injured as a three-storeyed residential building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area Sunday morning, said officials.
The deceased was identified as Sufiyan, who had got trapped in the debris for a long time even as the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescued his parents Suleman, 45, and Shabnam, 40, and four siblings.
“Suleman and others were rescued in time. We had called JCBs and fire tenders for help. However, his son Sufiyan was trapped for a longer time. He was pulled out later and died at the hospital” said an officer.
Suleman is into scrap dealing and has been living with his family in the house for four years, said officials. They added that the building was “poorly constructed” and a major portion of the first and second floors collapsed.
The police said the building was constructed 17-18 years ago. Its owner, Shamin Ahmad, would be questioned and legal action taken, added the police.
According to the DFS, a call about the collapse was made around 5.05 am by neighbours and local residents. DFS chief Atul Garg said: “We rushed to the spot with three fire tenders within minutes. The firefighters started removing the huge debris and we rescued six people. They were sent to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.”
Visuals from the spot show the local residents and firemen in a congested lane, removing debris to look for the family. Only the staircase and rooms in the back of the building were intact, according to the visuals.
