Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

1 dead, 4 injured in mishap at construction site in Noida

The man has been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav from East Champaran’s Koria Tola in Bihar. He was living at Shahpur village in Sector 128, police said.

The incident took place Friday afternoon at a construction site located in plots 11-13 in Sector 132. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old labourer was killed and four others were injured after construction material fell on them at a site in Noida. Police said the material fell after the rope tied around it, which was attached to a tower crane, snapped.

The incident took place Friday afternoon at a construction site located in plots 11-13 in Sector 132. The men were taken to Jaypee Hospital where Yadav succumbed to injuries. The others – Ashok Kumar (20), Kumod (21), Kamod Kumar (21) and Dinesh Yadav (35) – are undergoing treatment. Satyendra Kumar, SHO of Sector 126 police station, said the men belonged to the same village and were living together: “As per preliminary information, a rope snapped from one of the tower cranes… it was used to carry construction material such as iron rods (and) the material… fell on these men… Other labourers at the site informed police… As of afternoon, one of them had passed away while two were… critical… the other two were stable. Their families do not live with them….”

He said a post-mortem of the deceased will be carried out tomorrow. As per medical staff at Jaypee Hospital, the deceased had suffered serious injuries to his head.

“An FIR under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) has been registered against four people including a director of the construction company. A search for them is underway,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:34:12 am
