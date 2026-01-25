1 arrested, 4 minors held days after man found near railway underpass in East Delhi

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man whose body was found near a railway underpass in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar last week, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the arrested man as Aman, a resident of Mandawali, who has been booked previously in three criminal cases. The juveniles are in the 14 to 16 age group.

Police said the deceased, Deva – originally from Rama Bai in Kanpur – who lived under a railway bridge in Mandawali, was allegedly involved in theft and snatching incidents along with the accused. A quarrel reportedly broke out over sharing of money between them. “In a fit of rage, the accused beat up Deva and also hit him with stones and knives, causing fatal injuries,” said an officer.