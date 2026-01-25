1 arrested, 4 minors held days after man found near railway underpass in East Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 22-year-old youth has been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man whose body was found near a railway underpass in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar last week, police said on Saturday.
Police identified the arrested man as Aman, a resident of Mandawali, who has been booked previously in three criminal cases. The juveniles are in the 14 to 16 age group.
Police said the deceased, Deva – originally from Rama Bai in Kanpur – who lived under a railway bridge in Mandawali, was allegedly involved in theft and snatching incidents along with the accused. A quarrel reportedly broke out over sharing of money between them. “In a fit of rage, the accused beat up Deva and also hit him with stones and knives, causing fatal injuries,” said an officer.
The matter came to light on January 22, when a head constable on patrol spotted the body near the railway underpass close to Hotel Mona International on PPG Road.
The deceased, who was initially unidentified, was sent to Hedgewar Hospital for medico-legal examination and the body was kept at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital mortuary. A murder case was registered at Preet Vihar police station under BNS.
“Considering the gravity and blind nature of the case… multiple teams from the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Special Staff of the East district and the local police station were formed to trace the killers. The teams conducted extensive CCTV camera analysis and technical surveillance, tracing the movements of the deceased prior to the incident,” said DCP (East) Abhishek Dhania.
After the police identified the four suspects, Aman, during questioning, allegedly admitted that he was involved in the murder. A blood-stained shirt allegedly worn by him at the time of the crime was recovered at his instance, police said.
