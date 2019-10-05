1.42 lakh got benefits of healthcare scheme: Satyendar Jain

Three healthcare schemes, launched in 2017 to provide high-end diagnostics, surgeries and treatment to victims of road accidents, acid attacks and burn injuries free of cost, have benefited 1.42 lakh people in the last two-and-a-half years, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Friday.

The schemes were announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March 2017, under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), to universalise free, efficient and quality healthcare for all.

“We want to provide free and quality healthcare to all, and are making avenues to reduce the burden on government hospitals while simultaneously ensuring timely treatment for patients…,” Jain said. The scheme is applicable to permanent residents of Delhi.

Under it, 24 government hospitals can refer patients to 48 empanelled private hospitals for free surgeries. It provides patients free-of-cost, specified, high-end diagnostic tests and 86 surgeries at private hospitals in case of delay at government facilities.

Under the free high-end diagnostic schemes, around 1.34 lakh patients have benefited till June 30. Under the free surgery scheme, 56 private healthcare providers have been empanelled by the government to provide free treatment for 86 surgeries at private hospitals. Till June 2019, 4,654 patients received cashless treatment under the scheme.

To cater to the needs of road accident and acid attack victims, the government had decided to bear the cost of treatment at government and private hospitals. As per official data, 2,938 road accident victims and one acid attack victim were treated in private hospitals between February, 2018 and June, 2019.