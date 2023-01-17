1.4 degrees: Delhi witnesses coldest day of the season

The minimum temperature in Delhi may dip to 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday, according to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, the minimum temperature in the Capital dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius early in the day, the coldest this season so far, as another cold wave spell set in over northwest India.

The minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees is six degrees below the normal for this time of the year and the second lowest minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory in January in a decade. It marks a ‘severe’ cold wave day for Delhi since the minimum temperature is less than 2 degrees Celsius. This is also the second ‘severe’ cold wave day this month and the sixth day that the national capital has recorded cold wave conditions when the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius or less.

The last time a lower minimum temperature was recorded at Safdarjung was 1.1 degrees Celsius in January 2021.

At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, while it was 2 degrees at the Ridge and 5.3 degrees at the IGI Airport, Palam.

With no fog early on Monday, clear skies prevailed over most of northwest India making for a sunny morning. The maximum temperature Monday was 18.2 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions are set to persist on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the IMD forecast. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be around 1 degree, while it could be 2 degrees on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Moderate to dense fog is also set to return from January 19 to 22.

Over the week ahead, the minimum temperature is likely to rise to around 7 degrees Celsius by January 20, while the maximum temperature could also return to around 21 degrees Celsius by then.

An IMD forecast issued on Monday said that the minimum temperature is likely to fall by around 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India till January 17.