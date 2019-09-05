1.28 lakh vehicles at pollution centres in 4 days: As fines increase, people scramble to fix pollution

Enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has led to a spike in the number of vehicles undergoing pollution tests, with 1.28 lakh vehicles — over two times the usual number — turning up at the city’s PUC centres since the Act came into force.

Under the amended Act, PUC violations can attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for every subsequent offence thereafter.

There are 938 PUC (Pollution Under Control) centres in the capital. The sudden surge triggered chaos, with many centres witnessing long queues and servers collapsing because of spike in applications.

“Around 95 per cent of those who came to PUC centres managed to clear the test between September 1 and September 4. The number of issuances would have been around 40,000 before the change in law for the same time frame. In terms of vehicles coming to the centres, the increase is about two-and-a-half times,” a senior official said.

As awareness about the increase in challan value is improving, the number of people visiting PUC centres is also going up. The number was highest on Wednesday, at 44,143. It was 20,698 on September 1.

PUC certificates need to be obtained every three months in Delhi and every six months in the NCR. In a 2017 report to the Supreme Court, the EPCA had observed that the PUC programme is “not even designed to catch 15 to 20 per cent most grossly polluting vehicles”.

“The failure rate is very low even among the vehicles that turn up for tests. In Delhi, only 1.68 per cent of diesel vehicles fail the smoke density tests and about 4.5 per cent of the petrol vehicles fail the CO and HC tests. One serious flaw is that failed tests are often not recorded as vehicle owners refuse to pay the test fee if their vehicles fail. As a result, the pass and fail data compiled by the transport departments show very low failure rate,” the report said.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, issued an order asking all DCPs and unit heads to brief and sensitise their staff to follow traffic rules.

The order said that if police officials are found violating traffic norms, they will be liable to pay twice the penalty prescribed for committing that offence. The provision is already part of the amended Act.