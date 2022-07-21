Delhi News Live: IMD sounds alert as national capital braces for more rain today

Delhi Live News: Parts of Delhi recorded heavy rainfall on Wednesday leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast expects more rainfall in Delhi today.
The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for today, with light to moderate rainfall on the forecast. Moderate rainfall is also likely on Friday and Saturday, while light rainfall is a possibility on Sunday. An IMD bulletin issued Wednesday said enhanced rainfall activity is likely over Northwest India for the next three days. This is on account of the monsoon trough being near its normal position. A western disturbance, which is a storm that originates in the Mediterranean region, also lies over north Pakistan and the neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday logged 686 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.74 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With the latest addition, the national capital’s Covid caseload climbed to 19,45,664. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,296, the department’s latest bulletin stated. The city has on Tuesday recorded 585 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent and two deaths.
The Haryana Government on Thursday decided to conduct a judicial enquiry into the death of DSP Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh.
Good morning and welcome back to our Live Blog! In case you're going out today, remember to carry an umbrella with you because it might just start pouring at any point of time. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert and expects moderate rainfall throughout the day. Also, it is likely to be a wet weekend, so make your plans accordingly. Keep following this space for latest news and updates from the city.
A Delhi court Wednesday sent former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to nine-day ED custody in connection with the alleged phone-tapping of NSE employees, which the central agency suspects could be linked to money laundering.
Special Judge Sunena Sharma sent Pandey to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody after he was produced in court by the agency following his arrest on Tuesday.
The ED case is based on a CBI First Information Report registered in 2018 against the 1986-batch IPS officer, an audit company linked to his family, and others, including arrested NSE’s former managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. Read More
Inaugurating the buildings, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Over the past seven years, the number of students in DTU has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. In such a situation, it is important for us to expand our facilities to accommodate more students.”
DTU has so far had the capacity to accommodate 1,600 students in nine men’s and six women’s hostels. This capacity has now been increased to 2,600 with the addition of one new hostel each for women, with more than 600 seats, and men, with more than 300 seats. It now can provide accommodation to 1,105 girls and 1,605 boys.
The foundation stones of these buildings were laid in 2019 but were delayed and took three years to complete because of disruptions due to the pandemic. Read More
The Supreme Court Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in six cases filed against him across Uttar Pradesh for alleged hate speech. In its order, the apex court stated that there was no justification in keeping Zubair in continued custody. Zubair's lawyers, meanwhile, have got release warrants from the court and are headed to Tihar jail to secure his release.
Locked in a battle with colleges, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing an uphill task trying to find a toehold in Delhi University’s politics.
Active in Delhi since 2012, when it was formed, AAP is yet to make a mark in either student or teacher politics in the biggest university in the country. And the switch last week of a teachers' group that has ties to the Congress to AAP may not change that much.
The AAP's teacher body, Delhi Teachers’ Association, contested polls for the first time last year, winning no seat. After the elections, its office-bearers blamed the AAP government’s policies for the defeat. Read More
Delhi Congress leaders paid tributes to former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary at the Delhi Congress office here on Wednesday, party officials said. Her son Sandeep Dikshit, along with Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and former MLA Anil Bhardwaj paid homage, they said.
Several other leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Shashi Tharoor, took to social media to remember the former chief minister on her death anniversary.
With victory in three consecutive Assembly elections, Dikshit has been Delhi's longest-serving chief minister. She died on July 20, 2019, at the age of 81 after suffering a cardiac arrest. (PTI)
To mark 75 years of Independence, the Delhi Government this year plans to conduct a two-week-long cultural festival across the national capital from August 1 to 15. A mega event with concerts and small programmes in different parts of the city will be organised, said officials. Read more
Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has said every student studying in schools run by the MCD and Delhi government must be able to read by October this year.
Bharti, along with Delhi Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, was addressing a joint orientation programme on Mission Buniyaad Tuesday for the heads of MCD and Delhi government schools organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training. Read more
he Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed a set of guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which restrained restaurants from charging service charges. The court said that no service charge will be imposed on takeaways. “Don’t pay. Don’t enter the restaurant. It’s a matter of choice,” said Justice Yashwant Varma.
National Restaurant Association of India had approached the court against the guideline, saying that levy of service charge has been a standing practice in the hospitality industry for more than 80 years. "There is no law which disallows restaurants to charge service charge. There has neither been a new law or an amendment in the existing laws which make charging of the service charge illegal. In the absence of due authentication and promulgation of the guidelines, the contents thereof cannot be treated as an order of the Government," it argued.
The court said that members of the association will prominently display on their menus as well as at entry points the obligation of the customer to pay service charge.
The Delhi High Court lists petitions challenging Agnipath scheme for hearing on August 25, says the petitions from the Surpeme Court are yet to be received by the Registry of the court. The court said that the petitioners in other High Courts also have to be given time to exercise their option in accordance with the Supreme Court's Tuesday order.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The mximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'enhanced rainfall activity' over northwest India for two-three days.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. ---PTI
The Public Works Department (PWD) is going to repair and redevelop three major flyovers in Delhi—those in Karampura, Gokalpuri, and Mukundpur—to provide smooth and seamless connectivity, said officials.
This will help commuters, especially those travelling between West Delhi and Central/New Delhi, North East Delhi and Ghaziabad and Outer Delhi to New Delhi and Ghaziabad. Read more
With its opening in Noida on Tuesday morning, Madame Tussauds wax museum has marked its re-entry in India. The famed visitor attraction had wound up its Regal Building outlet – its first in the country – in December 2020, in the wake of the pandemic and other issues.
The new space, located on the fourth floor of DLF Mall of India, is spread over 16,000 sqft and showcases close to 50 wax figures. The wax replicas are a mix of famous figures from within the country and around the world — sports, politics and entertainment, with a dose of history. Read more
