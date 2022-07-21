Delhi News Live: IMD sounds alert as national capital braces for more rain today

The authority said if CBRI recommends a structural audit, Supertech will have to get it done by a reputable consultant immediately. (File)

The Noida Authority Tuesday said that an expert opinion from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will be taken to assess the need for a structural audit of the neighbouring buildings in view of the demolition of the two Supertech towers in Noida Sector 93 A.

The demolition will take place on August 21 at 2.30 pm, the authority said.

Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village and others have been demanding a structural audit of their buildings to make sure that there is no damage to their houses because of the demolition exercise.

