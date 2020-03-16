Delhi Police submits ATR in court: Entered Jamia campus to save innocent students

Grab from video of police attacking students in the Jamia library on December 15, 2019. Grab from video of police attacking students in the Jamia library on December 15, 2019.

The Delhi Police in their action taken report submitted before a Delhi court in connection with the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) have claimed that the police was constrained to enter the campus to contain the violence and save innocent students trapped inside.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal had directed the Delhi Police to file an action taken report on the plea of Jamia Millia Islamia University seeking registration of FIR against police action on students at the university in December.

The plea was filed by advocate Asghar Khan, who submitted that the Delhi Police mercilessly beat up University students, hurled racial abuses and made derogatory comments, and some police officers, without any just cause, broke open the main library gate and lobbed tear gas shells.

In their reply to the court, the Delhi Police submitted, “With a view to contain the violence and maintain, the law and order, the police was constrained to enter the university campus. The police personnel could successfully contain the violent activity by temporarily apprehending 52 persons under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act…It is submitted that the said action was required to be taken in light of the ongoing violence from within University campus and to rescue innocent students trapped inside and to ensure normalcy.”

JMI had submitted that despite several requests and various complaints to the police seeking registration of FIR and taking action against the accused person neither any FIR has been registered nor has any investigation been carried out whatsoever.

The police, in their reply stated that complaint of Registrar JMI is “generalized in nature and since the individuals have already filed Writs in the Hon’ble High court of Delhi seeking redressal of their general greivances. It is, therefore, requested that the present application may be kindly dismissed.”

The ATR also stated that the police could not identify between rioters who carried petrol bombs and trapped students. “All were asked to be evacuated with their ‘hands up’ since this exercise was undertaken as it was already dark in the late evening,” the report read.

JMI submitted that there was huge loss to the government property and there was video and photographic evidence showing the police vandalising the university property.

The ATR stated that the “rioters had destroyed/damaged the lights within the University campus and therefore, it was difficult to distinguish (between) innocent students and rioters.”

