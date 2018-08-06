Delhi Metro’s Pink Line from South Campus to Lajpat Nagar section opens today

A view of INA metro station during a media preview of Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus – Lajpat Nagar corridor in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) A view of INA metro station during a media preview of Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus – Lajpat Nagar corridor in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Metro service on the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus -Lajpat Nagar section of phase III of the Delhi Metro network was flagged off by Union minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, linking four major shopping destinations in the city.

The South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line is all set to emerge as a ‘corridor for shoppers’. The 8.10 km-long metro route has six stations and it connects four major markets based in New Delhi. Metro service for commuters would begin from 1 pm on Monday. Puri, who is the urban affairs minister, termed the flagging off a proud moment for Delhi.

The newly-inaugurated section would have six new stations. Sir Vishwesaraiya Moti Bagh is elevated whereas Bhikaji Kama Place, INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar are underground.

The stretch is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line), and a total of 23 trains will be running in the route, All the six stations are platinum rated by Green Building Council of India.

With the inauguration of this line 7, the metro network in the city has expanded to 296 Km through 214 stations.

