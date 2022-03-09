Delhi MCD polls likely to be deferred as Centre ‘working on merging the 3 civic bodies’

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
The declaration of MCD polls has been pushed forward to accommodate the merger announcement, sources say.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2022 6:28:48 pm
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted that the municipal polls in Delhi have been deferred as the BJP has “accepted defeat” and is “running away”. According to sources in the Delhi government, the polls are likely to be pushed beyond April  as the Centre has communicated to the State Election Commission that it is working to unify the three municipal corporations in the city.

The declaration of MCD polls has been pushed forward to accommodate this announcement, sources say.

Sources say that the process of unification will take time and that will mean that the MCD polls will have to be postponed beyond April, which is when they were scheduled.

CM Kejriwal tweeted, “The BJP has run away, It postponed the MCD polls. Delhi people are enraged, saying how dare they not hold elections. Now, BJP candidates will lose their deposit. Our survey had shown we were winning 250 out of 272 seats.  Now we will win more than 260. But the EC should not have come under the BJP”s pressure.”

