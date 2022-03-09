Delhi MCD polls likely to be deferred as Centre ‘working on merging the 3 civic bodies’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted that the municipal polls in Delhi have been deferred as the BJP has “accepted defeat” and is “running away”. According to sources in the Delhi government, the polls are likely to be pushed beyond April as the Centre has communicated to the State Election Commission that it is working to unify the three municipal corporations in the city.

The declaration of MCD polls has been pushed forward to accommodate this announcement, sources say.

भाजपा भाग गयी। MCD चुनाव टाल दिया, हार मान ली दिल्ली वाले खूब ग़ुस्सा हैं। कह रहे हैं इनकी हिम्मत कि चुनाव ना करायें? अब इनकी ज़मानत ज़ब्त करायेंगे हमारे सर्वे में अभी 272 में से 250 सीट आ रहीं थीं। अब 260 से ज़्यादा आएँगी पर चुनाव आयोग को भाजपा के दबाव में नहीं आना चाहिए था — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 9, 2022

Sources say that the process of unification will take time and that will mean that the MCD polls will have to be postponed beyond April, which is when they were scheduled.

CM Kejriwal tweeted, “The BJP has run away, It postponed the MCD polls. Delhi people are enraged, saying how dare they not hold elections. Now, BJP candidates will lose their deposit. Our survey had shown we were winning 250 out of 272 seats. Now we will win more than 260. But the EC should not have come under the BJP”s pressure.”