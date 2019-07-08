Delhi court summons Kejriwal, Sisodia in defamation case

A Delhi Court Monday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijendra Gupta. The court has asked the two senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders to show up on July 16.

Gupta, who is the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and Sisodia on June 4 for “maligning” his image after the duo accused him of being part of an alleged “conspiracy” to assassinate the AAP chief.

A Delhi Court has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a defamation suit by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on July 16. @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) July 8, 2019

“I have filed a defamation case in Patiala House court against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) as they did not reply to my legal notice,” Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI in Delhi Assembly.

According to a PTI report, during the course of Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi chief minister had stated in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the BJP wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated.

Countering the accusations, Gupta had tweeted, “Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister’s instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The AAP could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP.”