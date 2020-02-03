Decks clear for 200-ft wide road connecting Kharar and New Chandigarh

Road near new cricket stadium in Mullanpur. (Express photo) Road near new cricket stadium in Mullanpur. (Express photo)

After a long wait, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to construct the remaining portion of airport road which will connect Kharar and New Chandigarh (Mullanpur Garibdas).The 200-feet wide PR-7 road, on a 10 km stretch will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

“There were some technical issues, which include delay in land acquisition, but all those issues were sorted out. The work will start soon. With the construction of the road the traffic problem of Mohali as well Chandigarh will reduce. The road with a total length of around 10 km will be built within one year,” a GMADA official said.

The construction of the road will start from the diving road of Sector 120/125 and it will connect with the PR-4 road at New Chandigarh. Sector 120 consists of the areas of Daun village to Mundi Kharar, while Sector 125 consists the areas of Sunny Enclave.

The airport road (PR-7) will connect with the new extension near the VR mall. GMADA had called the tenders which will be opened on February 18.

The new extension of the road will connect the road (PR-4) just opposite the new PCA stadium in Mullanpur. The road further connects with Kurali road and lead to Ropar and Morinda towns.

The construction of the road is expected to solve the traffic congestion problem at Kharar and also act as a ring road which will connect Kharar with Zirakpur.

The commuters coming from Ropar of Ludhiana side will have no need to enter Mohali to go to Delhi and the commuters coming from Delhi or Ambala side could easily cross Mohali and Chandigarh by taking the airport road from Zirakpur.

The 17.5 km-long stretch connecting Kharar with Zirakpur was completed around four years ago but the work on road connecting Kharar and New Chandigarh was pending for the last four years. GMADA had acquired the land for the project but the work was not initiated yet.

With the absence of the ring road, the commuters coming from Ambala had to cross Kharar. After the completion of the airport road extension, the commuters did not need to go to Kharar and could take the airport road to reach to Kurali .

The GMADA official added that the decks were cleared for the construction of 200-feet wide road connecting Zirakpur and Panchkula last month.

