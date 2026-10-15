Dead cockroaches, unhygienic storage: FDA suspends licence of Domino’s outlet in Pune

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, suspended the food licence of a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Warje, Pune

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, suspended the food licence of a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Warje, Pune, on October 14 after an inspection found live cockroaches and dead cockroach parts in its kitchen and food storage areas. The FDA also found serious discrepancies at two other outlets and proposed penalty proceedings against them.

The FDA’s Pune division inspected more than 25 Domino’s outlets as part of a special drive against unsafe food handling, adulteration and unhygienic practices. The outlets are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

During an inspection on October 13, a food safety officer found live cockroaches and dead cockroach body parts in the Warje outlet’s kitchen and food storage areas. The inspection also found inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food-handling equipment, incomplete records of food-receiving temperatures, improper cleaning and sanitation practices, and unhygienic storage conditions.