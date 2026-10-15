Dead cockroaches, unhygienic storage: FDA suspends licence of Domino’s outlet in Pune

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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, suspended the food licence of a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Warje, Pune, on October 14 after an inspection found live cockroaches and dead cockroach parts in its kitchen and food storage areas. The FDA also found serious discrepancies at two other outlets and proposed penalty proceedings against them.
The FDA’s Pune division inspected more than 25 Domino’s outlets as part of a special drive against unsafe food handling, adulteration and unhygienic practices. The outlets are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.
During an inspection on October 13, a food safety officer found live cockroaches and dead cockroach body parts in the Warje outlet’s kitchen and food storage areas. The inspection also found inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food-handling equipment, incomplete records of food-receiving temperatures, improper cleaning and sanitation practices, and unhygienic storage conditions.
According to an FDA statement issued on October 14, inspectors also noted an unpleasant odour from a washroom within the dining area and found that prescribed identification cards were unavailable for food delivery personnel.
D W Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA Pune division, said the two other outlets had significant discrepancies and that adjudication proceedings to impose penalties were proposed.
The FDA said it suspended the Warje outlet’s food licence with immediate effect, citing the seriousness of the violations and their potential implications for food safety and public health.
The FDA’s Pune division said special inspection drives would continue at restaurants, food chains and food delivery establishments to check compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.
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